Tornado damage along Laurel and Hardy Lake Road in northern Pickens Co. (WSPA Photo)

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado touched down in northern Pickens and Greenville counties early Monday morning, injuring three people.

According to the NWS, the tornado touched down around three miles south of Pumpkintown in Pickens County around 3:42am.

The tornado destroyed two mobile homes in the area with estimated wind speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Officials said the twister was on the ground for around eight miles.