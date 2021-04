MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said a weak tornado touched down Saturday night in McDowell County.

According to the NWS, the EF0 tornado hit eastern sections of the county around 8:11pm with winds of 80 miles per hour.

The tornado was on the ground for around six-tenths of a mile and damaged one mobile home, a shed, and several trees.

Nobody was hurt by the tornado.

Map of tornado path: