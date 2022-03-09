GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – For Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and we spoke with the National Weather Service to find out how you can stay ahead of the storm.

The National Weather Service office at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport has been in operation since October 15, 1962, providing various services for the community.

“We provide your typical warnings, your severe thunderstorm warnings, tornado warnings. We also provide products online where you can read our forecast discussion, different graphics that we produce to kind of tell you what the weather is going to be about,” NWS Meteorologist Clay Chaney said.

And this week, they want to help you take steps to get more prepared.

“When warnings do go out, we want to provide you with the information you need in terms of understanding our products and learning what severe weather is,” Chaney said.

Another option to help you become more weather aware is their free skywarn spotter training class.

“You’re gonna learn what our warnings mean and how to understand them. You’re also learn about the different severe weather hazards, not only thunderstorms and tornadoes, but also flooding is a big severe threat here and heavy rain and hail,” Chaney said.

You will also learn their products, learn how to spot tornadoes on the ground, and how to send in storm reports. If you want to take it one step further, you can become an official storm spotter for the National Weather Service.

“So you actually got to attend the class, and then there’s a Google doc. on there that kind of shows you did the class. [I’m] pretty sure a couple of online modules you take to kind of become certified and get the actual certification, and then that actually gets put into our system and then we will have a list of the different people that are certified to be a storm spotter,” he explained.

Click here to sign up for the storm spotter class.