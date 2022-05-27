GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer office of the National Weather Service said two damage surveys will be conducted Friday for Iredell, Alexander and Cherokee County.

NWS said the surveys are in relation to the damage produced by severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Thursday.

A final assessment including results of the survey is expected to be completed for the public by late Friday afternoon according to the NWS.

The storm information will also be available on the website at www.weather.gov/gsp