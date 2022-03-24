SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Wednesday night, several tornado warning sirens were triggered across the Upstate, including one in Spartanburg County.

Local emergency management officials said regardless of whether it’s a small portion of the county that is affected or not, if people are at risk, everyone will be notified.

“The reason that they go off is to alert the public that something somewhere in the county is going on from a severe weather standpoint,” said Doug Bryson, Spartanburg County Emergency Services Director.

According to Bryson, the warning signs begin with the National Weather Service.

“We look at the weather radar a lot and that’s one of our main tools for figuring out which storms are stronger or taller than other storms; which storms might be rotating,” explained Meteorologist Scott Krentz with the National Weather Service.

According to the weather agency, that’s when officials determine if the weather poses a threat to the public.

“Once we find a storm that looks like it’s becoming dangerous or really strong, we will open up a program and that allows us to put a path down of where the storm is going to go,” said Krentz. “Then as soon as we hit the button, it goes right out the door and it goes to the news media and it goes to the weather radio, as fast as we can.”

After that, the alert is off to local emergency management who trigger what’s next.

“Basically, anytime a tornado warning is issued for anywhere in Spartanburg County, that information is immediately received at our 911 communications center downtown,” said Bryson. “At that time our dispatchers and telecommunicators will activate the outdoor warning sirens that are county-wide.”

According to Spartanburg County Emergency Management, a county-wide alert is issued no matter what portion of the area is impacted.

“Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to geographically isolate. Regardless of where the warning is, all of the sirens in the county will activate at that time,” said Bryson.

Which is what happened Wednesday night in Spartanburg County.

“It [storm system] came up and just barely caught the extreme northwest corner of Spartanburg County outside of Landum,” said Bryson.

Regardless of where or when storms arise, Spartanburg Emergency Management officials said they are always prepared.

“The storms that we see, especially in this part of the state, often times have little to no warning,“ said Bryson. “We are prepared 24/7 for pretty much anything, especially this time of the year.”

According to Spartanburg County Emergency Management, it is advised to not solely rely on outdoor tornado warning sirens. Officials said, at times, they can be unreliable.

“We just can’t stress enough not to rely solely on the outdoor warning sirens. You know, during a storm they could be knocked out, they could be damaged and not working. So, there’s so many other forms of technology that can be used,” said Bryson.

Officials encourage you to use weather radios or stay connected with weather apps for accurate updates.

“We really encourage people to have weather alert radios. Those tell you exactly where and when and for how long that warning is for, whether it be a thunderstorm warning, a tornado warning. It will say central Spartanburg County until 7 p.m., or northwest Spartanburg County until 10 p.m. The sirens don’t do that. They don’t tell you anything. They don’t tell you where or for how long,” said Bryson.

You can sign up for severe weather alerts on Spartanburg County Emergency Management’s website or by texting “Spartanburg” to 99411.

