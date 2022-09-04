SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service said campers and hikers should consider moving to higher ground due to possible flooding around South Carolina state parks.

According to the NWS, potentially serious flooding may develop along and north of Highway 11 and up toward Dupont Park.

Campers and hikers need to maintain awareness of stream levels and mover to higher ground as soon as possible, NWS said.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Pickens and Six Mile until 1:30 p.m. and Easley, Central and Liberty until 3:30 p.m.