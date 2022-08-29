Shane Adam Burdette (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused of soliciting a minor for sexually explicit images.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer took a report Friday from a teenager who sent a sexually explicit photograph to 43-year-old Shane Adam Burdette.

Investigators said Burdette had solicited explicit pictures of the victim on August 22.

Burdette was arrested and charged with Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

He is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.