Oconee Co. coroner seeking info regarding pedestrian killed in crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help to gather information after a man was killed in a crash on April 18.

7 News previously reported Lanny Mest, 53, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, was hit by an unknown vehicle on I-85 southbound near Fair Play.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at about 8:14 a.m. and appeared to be a hit-and-run.

The coroner’s office said Mest did not have any identification on him, and they used his finger prints to identify him. They did not know why he was in the Fair Play area or where he had been staying.

According to the coroner’s office, Mest was arrested in Oconee County on April 11.

More than a week after his death, coroners continue to look for answers.

The coroner’s office has asked for anyone who saw Mest in the Fair Play area or possibly gave him a ride to the Fair Play area before his death to reach out to them by calling (864) 885-0687.

Anyone with information about the crash should reach out to the coroner’s office or highway patrol. Highway patrol’s number is (864) 260-2200.