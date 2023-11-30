OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Council is looking to install bulletproof glass in all law enforcement vehicles in the wake of a deputy being shot in the line of deputy.

At this month’s meeting, Oconee County Council unanimously voted to explore options to buy bulletproof glass and windshields for vehicles. It came just days after Cpl. Lucas Watts was shot during a traffic stop.

“Cpl. Watts was shot through the windshield,” Matthew Durham, the chairman of Oconee County Council, said. “We believe a miracle happened, which is why he’s still alive with us. But, if we had had this protection, this glass, on the vehicles, his future and his family’s future would be different.”

Durham said county council hopes to install the technology on all sheriff’s office vehicles as well as on vehicles belonging to the Walhalla, West Union, Salem, Seneca and Westminster Police Departments.

“The deputies and officers, we’re all one family,” he said. “We’re brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. We want to provide protection to all of them.”

According to Durham, the county would need to buy more than 100 bulletproof windshields to protect all of the county’s law enforcement officers. He estimates each windshield will cost between $2,500 and $3,000.

“The county can afford it,” Durham said. “We really can’t afford not to because we need to protect our officers.”

“We have money set aside in funds,” he added. “One fund we have is for capital projects. We have money set aside for that for emergencies, so this would fall under that.”

As this plan moves forward, Durham said he wishes he had acted on this sooner.

“A couple years ago, we had a shootout on Highway 130,” he explained. “The deputy’s vehicle was disabled. At that time, I went through and had looked up ballistic glass and different things, and I saw that they were becoming more affordable. But at that time, I kind of sat on it. I wish I hadn’t because if I had taken that action, maybe Cpl. Watts wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Durham said he hopes other communities consider installing bulletproof glass on their law enforcement vehicles as well.

“I hope other communities, municipalities and counties take note and look at the tragedy we’ve had and see that there are options available to protect their officers,” he said. “I hope they’re proactive and take steps right now before it’s too late to provide that protection.”