A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County councilmember Matthew Durham has been reinstated by Governor Henry McMaster following the dismissal of charges against him.

Durham was arrested in May 2022 on charges of domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child.

According to court records, those charges were dismissed Wednesday.

In an executive order issued Thursday, McMaster rescinded his previous order suspending Durham and allowing him to return to office.

Durham is the councilmember for district 2 in Oconee County. Durham ran unopposed in the 2020 general election.