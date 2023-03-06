OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a man after he committed an armed robbery in 2022.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, they released a press release on July 13th, 2022 seeking the public’s help regarding an investigation into an armed robbery that happened at Advance America near Seneca on July 2, 2022.

According to the release, a man threw a bag at an employee of the business and demanded that the bag be filled. The employee placed money in the bag and the man ran out of the business.

The release also stated that the man was reaching into his pants the entire time, which made the

employee think the man had a weapon. The Sheriff’s Office provided a description of the suspect

as well as a description of the vehicle the man was driving

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect took money from the business by use or threat of force.

Deputies arrested Pierre Dimitrius Curtis Lipford, 30, of Hodges, and charged him with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Lipford was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday afternoon.

Lipford was transported from the Greenville County Detention Center to the Oconee County Detention Center and served with his arrest warrant. Lipford remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing by The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Lipford will be required to

wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of his bond, if he is released.