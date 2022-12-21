OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges on Wednesday.

According to deputies, deputies responded to a home on Cheohee Valley Road to speak with a victim who said that she had been assaulted.

While speaking to the victim, deputies discovered physical injuries to the victim.

According to arrest warrants, the victim was beaten with a pipe on her body and around her head.

Deputies were also informed that the victim’s phone was broken by the suspect, which prevented her from calling for help. The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

After further investigations, deputies then responded to a home on Dynamite Road to arrest Tracy Lee Fowler,52, of Tamassee, but Fowler closed the door and barricaded himself inside the home along with three juveniles.

A SWAT team was called out to the home for assistance, as deputies began negotiations with Fowler. Deputies said Fowler came out of the house and was arrested.

The children were transported to a safe place.

Fowler was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.