OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.

According to deputies, a business in the Fairplay area was burglarized.

A deputy from the Uniform Patrol Bureau responded to Sweet Water Wine and Spirits on S. Highway 11 on November 11 from 12:50 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Person of Interest (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When the deputy arrived, he observed broken glass outside where it seemed as if someone went into the business. The deputy also saw some damage inside the business.

After further investigations, deputies said a man filled a bag with bottles of alcohol. The investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

If you have any information on the burglary or theft you can contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-638-4111.