OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)-The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to deputies, they received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. in regard to gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into another vehicle with two adults and two children inside.

The shooting occurred on I-85 southbound. The adult female inside the vehicle sustained injuries. Deputies said the shooting is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

The shooting investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this shooting you can contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-638-4111.