Oconee Co. Deputies looking for missing 25 yo

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old from Salem.
Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Jennifer Nicole McLane. A release from the sheriff’s office states that a family member said no one has heard from McLane in about a week.
McLane is 5’2″, 118 pounds with brown hair. She has a tattoo of a peacock feather and pearls in the shape of a ribbon on her right forearm.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts they’re asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. You can also contact and leave a tip with Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC, at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3 app, which can be downloaded on your mobile device.