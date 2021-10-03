Oconee Co. Deputies looking for missing 25 yo

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old from Salem.

Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Jennifer Nicole McLane. A release from the sheriff’s office states that a family member said no one has heard from McLane in about a week.

McLane is 5’2″, 118 pounds with brown hair. She has a tattoo of a peacock feather and pearls in the shape of a ribbon on her right forearm.

Jennifer Nicole McLane

(Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts they’re asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. You can also contact and leave a tip with Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC, at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3 app, which can be downloaded on your mobile device.