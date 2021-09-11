Oconee Co. Deputies searching for missing 82-year-old man

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old man from Tennessee.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a family member of George E. Lawson said the man was visiting the Seneca area when he went missing around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Lawson was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Tennessee tag of 7523DD9. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue cargo pants, brown shoes and a baseball cap. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. Lawson has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Picture of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, the same make and model of the car Lawson was last seen driving
(Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they have checked with area hospitals, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

If anyone locates or has information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 864-638-4111.

