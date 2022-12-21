OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.

Deputies said they located the motorcycle but are still searching for the suspect who took it.

Deputies responded to a house on Brock Road near Westminster in regards to reports of a stolen motorcycle, a 2003, 150th Anniversary Edition, Harley-Davidson FXST.

The motorcycle was stolen from the house on Brock Road sometime between 8 p.m. on Monday and 1:30 p,m, on Tuesday.

The motorcycle was found on Wednesday morning on Midnight Lane, which runs off Mauldin Mill Road and Highway 123, near the Richland Community.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you can call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-638-4111.