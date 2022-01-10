Oconee Co. high schools going virtual for 3 days due to COVID-19 cases

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – High schools in Oconee County are going virtual for three days due to staffing shortages caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the School District of Oconee County, high schools in the district will shift to virtual learning from Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14.

High school students will return to school on Tuesday, January 18, following the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

District officials said they were only able to fill 51% of staff absences with a substitute. The other 58 vacancies were covered by other school employees, according to the district.

The district said athletics will continue to operate as normal and students will follow their normal class schedule.