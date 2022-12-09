OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was arrested Friday, accused of sexually assaulting a child.

36-year-old Joshua Edward Worley, Sr. was charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of a reported molestation in mid-September.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation determined that Worley had sex with the victim between September 2018 and September 2019 and again during the summer of 2022.

Worley is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.