OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested an Oconee County man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

30-year-old Cory Donovan Simpson was arrested Tuesday and charged with 15 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said they began their investigation based on a cyber tip about Simpson having and distributing child sexual abuse material. Investigators said they were also told about attempts by Simpson to blackmail multiple minors.

The sheriff’s office searched a home on Watershed Road which they said had evidence leading to the arrest.

Simpson also faces a probation violation charge.