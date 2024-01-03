OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in North Carolina.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Dustin Wayne Wesley Turpin was arrested in Charleston County and returned to Oconee County Tuesday.

Turpin was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said they were called to Turpin’s home on North Lake Drive on December 15 for a welfare check and were told that Turpin made comments that he had killed a woman.

At the time, deputies did not find any evidence that a crime had been committed and Turpin was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office said they begin looking into the murder allegations and made attempts to locate 28-year-old Kandace Nicole Adams of Seneca.

Deputies said human remains have been found in Transylvania County and are believed to be those of Adams.

Warrants stated that Turpin hit Adams on her head, causing her death, before disposing of her body.

Turpin is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.