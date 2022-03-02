OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies arrested an Oconee County man Tuesday accused of attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Kenneth Allen Shepherd was charged with Criminal Solicitation of a Minor and Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor.

Investigators said Shepherd made contact online with a person whom he believed was a teenager and tried to solicit them for sex. Deputies said he also sent an explicit picture.

Shepherd is being held in the Oconee County Detention center on $20,000 bond.