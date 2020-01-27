Oconee Co. man arrested on child sex charges

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Oconee County in 2018 and 2019.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Andy Jay Kelley has been charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Deputies said they were notified by the Bellevue Police Department in Nebraska about a possible sexual assault that happened in Oconee County.

Investigators said the sexual assaults happened in late 2018 and early 2019 as well as Spring of 2019.

Kelley was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Friday morning and has since been released on $90,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate and they will not be releasing any additional information about the case at this time.