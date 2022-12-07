OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on an unlawful weapons charge on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was conducting a welfare check near Walhalla.

The deputy saw Larry Gene Griffin, 59, of Walhalla, inside a pickup truck on Playground Road near Yellow Brick Road.

While searching the truck, the deputy found two rifles with some ammunition.

Griffin was arrested on an unlawful weapons charge due to a previous domestic violence conviction.

Griffin was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on a $125,000 surety bond.