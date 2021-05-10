Oconee Co. school bus involved in crash, no injuries reported

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County School District confirmed one of their buses was involved in a “minor accident” Monday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 7:36 a.m. on Carradine Road near Shiloh Road.

Troopers said the school bus driver missed picking up a student at a bus stop and backed up to get the child. As the bus driver was backing up, the bus crashed into a Mini Cooper.

No injuries were reported, and everyone was wearing a seat belt. Troopers said more than 20 students were on the bus.

The district said the students were transported to school by another bus.

Troopers said the bus driver has been charged for improper backing.

