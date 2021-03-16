Oconee Co. school resource officer fired amid federal investigation

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A school resource officer with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was fired after the department became aware of a federal investigation.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said he was contacted last Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security regarding an investigation which had been ongoing for several months.

Crenshaw said their investigation included John Towery, who was working as a school resource officer at Fair-Oak Elementary School.

The sheriff said Towery’s employment was terminated last Thursday.

“This is an ongoing investigation so as you know, I can’t share specific details,” said Crenshaw. “I will share with you that based on what I know at this time, John’s involvement in this investigation occurred outside of our county and does not involve any citizens from our county nor any other employees of our department.”

