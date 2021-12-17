Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man in connection to burglary investigation

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to a burglary investigation that happened Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Upstate Materials located on Rochester Highway at 7:36 a.m. on Thursday to spoke with an employee who discovered that entry had been made into the business.

The employee noticed that the office had been ransacked and items had been stolen from the office.

Deputies said the burglary happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Evidence gathered during the investigation showed a tall man inside the office, wearing tennis shoes, jeans, a plaid button-up shirt and a camouflage hat.

After further investigation, deputies learned that a man wearing some similar clothing was seen walking later in the evening on Wednesday on Rochester Hwy, about two miles from the scene of the burglary.

At this time, deputies do not believe this incident, or the person needing to be identified, is connected with an attempted break-in of an ATM at the Wells Fargo branch on Rochester Highway near Keowee Key that occurred earlier Thursday morning.

If anyone has any information, call the sheriff’s office at (864) 638-4111.