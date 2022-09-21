WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Seneca man.

According to deputies, Isaac Joseph Smith, 62, was reported missing Tuesday evening after not returning home Friday.

Smith is 6’2″, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and boots.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau was notified, and investigations have been following up on any leads.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asks you call (864) 638-4111.

You can leave an anonymous tip online with Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.