OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are warning of a scam that has been circulating regarding missing court appearances.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scam centers on potential victims receiving calls stating they have missed a court appearance due to a Federal Grand Jury subpoena. The caller says the potential victim must pay a fine to avoid jail time.

Through a process known as spoofing, the scammer is calling from legitimate and official Oconee County Sheriff’s Office numbers.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said that his name has been used in this scam and he has been contacted by potential victims.

The sheriff’s office passes along these tips to help the community avoid being a victim of a law enforcement scam:

One of the main weapons of scammers is to create a sense of urgency in those they are trying to scam by threat of arrest or other means. By creating panic, the potential victims may do something that they may not ordinarily do.

Law enforcement will never contact someone and request money to either have a warrant recalled or charges dropped.

Law enforcement will never contact anyone regarding the missing of a court date or request payment to recall a Bench Warrant for missing court. If you receive this type of call, hang up the phone. It is a scam!

If a scammer requests payment via prepaid cards or an unusual type of payment, consider this to be a scam. The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving reports of scammers requesting payment via digital currency, such as Bitcoin.

If you are the victim of a scam and have suffered financial loss or had personal identifying information compromised, contact law enforcement and request that a report be filed with the agency in the jurisdiction in which the scam occurred.