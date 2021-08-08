Oconee Co. Treasurer’s Office to close temporarily

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Treasurer’s Office will close temporarily beginning Monday, August 9.

Despite the office closing, all tax payments will still be accepted online, over the phone, via the drive-through, or by mail.

According to Oconee County Treasurer Gregorie W. Nowell, in order to avoid longer than normal wait times, you’re encouraged to use the following options:
• To pay online, visit https://oconeesctax.com/#/WildfireSearch.
• To pay over the phone, dial 1-844-638-1831 and have your receipt number available.
• To pay via the drive-through, patrons should have their tax bill and tax number readily
accessible.

The Oconee County Treasurer’s Office drive-through will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.
to 5:00 p.m. All other Oconee County Offices will remain open and provide in-person services as usual

