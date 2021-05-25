Oconee Co. woman facing 219 charges after having sex with minor, deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is facing more than 200 charges after deputies said she had sex with a minor for nearly a year and a half.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Janice Allen was arrested on 17 counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and 202 counts of Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor.

Warrants said the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation began on May 19 after a school resource officer received information about sexual offenses.

Deputies said Allen and the victim had sex between January 2020 and May 2021.

Allen turned herself in Tuesday afternoon and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.