Oconee Co. woman killed in crash

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Oconee County woman.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Richland Road near Savage Lane.

Troopers said a car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a box truck head-on.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the driver of the car, a 50-year-old woman, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.