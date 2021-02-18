Oconee County Council extends mask ordinance

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Councilmembers voted Tuesday to extend the county’s mask ordinance through June 30.
“All employees, customers, vendors, guests, and other visitors are requited to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any County Facility; and All person positioned outside, but in close proximity to, County Facilities are required to wear Face Coverings when maintaining a distance of less than six feet between other persons,” according to the ordinance.
Click here for more information and to read the full ordinance.