WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Bond was denied this week for a man accused of sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Lamar Glenn, 30, of Seneca, was denied bond during an initial hearing this week.

Glenn as arrested Wednesday evening after turning himself in to the sheriff’s office.

In November, investigators were notified of allegations of sexual assault involving Glenn.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined he touched a body part of a victim above and below their clothing during a time when the victim was a child and teenager.

The case is still under investigation, and Glenn is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center. He will appear before a circuit court judge at a later date regarding his bond.