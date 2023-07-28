OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – In an effort to increase safety in schools, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it has implemented biometric gun safes in each of the 18 schools in the district prior to the start of the new school year.

In January the idea was presented to the school board and was approved. Three high schools, three middle schools, ten elementary schools, the career center and Oconee Academy will now have a school resource officer that will carry their patrol rifle in and out of the school each day.

“There was a time when I was in school when I was a lot younger that it was not uncommon to see friends of mine who were hunters, would actually have their hunting rifles in the back of their trucks at school,” Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said.

As the number of mass shootings on school grounds have increased in recent years, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they are working to be proactive in keeping students, faculty and staff safe.

“It is where we are in our society today,” Watt said. “Our number one goal is for the safety of our citizens, all of our citizens. Regardless of how someone may look upon it or feel about it. We have to take whatever proactive steps we can.”

Watt said having a patrol rifle in the building and in an undisclosed location only available to the school’s resource officer could be a matter of life and death in the event of an active shooter.

“Down longer hallways you have greater accuracy with a patrol rifle than say you would with a handgun,” Watt said. “Seconds count in an active shooter situation. The bottom line is the quicker we can find the threat, engage the threat, and eliminate the threat, that means the potential of more lives being saved.”

The sheriff’s office said the Oconee Sheriffs Foundation, a non-profit comprised of donations, has funded the purchase of the gun safes at no cost to taxpayers.