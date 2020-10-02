Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of former K-9 officer

(Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of former K-9 officer Ayder, who served the county for over a decade before retirement.

Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said Ayder passed away on the morning of September 26.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said “Ayder served our citizens from April of 2010 until he retired in July of this year with distinction. The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for his service, and that of his handler, Lt. Tommy Crompton. Together, they helped to make life better for our citizens in Oconee County.”

Ayder was a full patrol dog in narcotics, apprehension, article searches, handler protection and tracking.The sheriff’s office said Ayder was a Dutch Shepherd.

