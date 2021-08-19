Oconee County Sheriff’s Office hosts career fair

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office hosted their first-ever career fair Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla.

Courtesy Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

“Applications for many law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, are down from what we have seen in recent years. However, there is no better time than now to work in the law enforcement profession. Those we hire have the great opportunity to build relationships with those they serve and to further show others how law enforcement is designed to work,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said they were pleased with the result after receiving multiple applications on-site.

The Sheriff’s Office said they will be hosting additional events in the future. If you’d like more information, contact Sgt. John Crum at jcrum@oconeelaw.com.