OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – In a school shooting, seconds matter.

“Time saves lives,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

It’s also a moment no one ever wants to live.

“Any time there’s a school shooting, we look at it. Law enforcement looks at it, what can we learn from it,” Crenshaw said.

However, the Crenshaw said it’s a moment they want to be prepared for.

“That’s what we’re trying to reduce, that amount of time it takes to reduce the threat,” Crenshaw said.

To save time during an emergency, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is putting gun safes inside every school, where school resource officers will keep their rifle.

“We’re reducing that time of our school resource officer having to run to his vehicle, get his patrol rifle, and run back to the active shooter,” Crenshaw said.

The safe itself is also time efficient.

“Under stressful events, we don’t want our SRO’s having to fumble for keys or look for keys,” SRO trainer, Justin Murphy said. “Set it up to where they can place their print on there, it unlocks, they can open the door.”

Anyone without fingerprint access can’t get in.

“Someone else can walk up behind there, that is not programmed in, and it will not allow them in there,” Murphy said.

It also has metal bars inside to prevent prying.

“They will be strategically placed inside the school building, secured to either the wall or the floor. The thing about it, at this point, no one in that school building will have access to that safe except the school resource officer,” Crenshaw said.

The sheriff’s office said they do have to train the SRO’s to use the safes correctly before they go into schools.