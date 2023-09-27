(WSPA) – Unlike the Presidential campaigns that dominate the headlines and pack the polls, this November voters will focus on the most local races like mayors, school boards, and a direct referendum on taxes.

The issues are important, but quiet. It takes extra time to figure out who, or what, is on each 2023 ballot. In some cases, the answer is literally, “nothing.”

In Greenville County alone there are about 50 to 60,000 people with absolutely no races on the November ballot.

For some of those who do have a race, there is no contest. Like in the Brookfield Tax District, there are two open seats and zero candidates. Turnout will be small, so a couple of write-in votes would probably claim victory.

“We have poll workers who will be on the job and they will have their book with them so they have something to read,” Greenville County election director Conway Belangia said.

None of this means those municipal elections are unimportant. They can be and often are.

Greenville will elect a mayor. In Spartanburg County, voters will decide whether to extend a penny sales tax to pay for improved roads and will elect several new school board trustees.

In Pickens County, there are races within city limits.

“Mayoral elections, as well as council elections and for Easley, the combined utilities,” Pickens County election director Amy Sams said.

In 2022, when South Carolina elected a new Governor, more than 50% of eligible voters cast a ballot. This time, Sams said her office would “feel good if we get 20 to 25 percent.

Even that may be optimistic. But even voters with nothing to vote on can take advantage of this election season. Off years are a good time to make sure you’re prepared for winter.

The Presidential Preference Primaries, for both Democrats and Republicans, are scheduled for February. Because registration closes 30 days before election day, and with the holiday season coming up, now may be the best time to check your status.

“There is not a reason to not to go ahead and do it. Going ahead and doing that now provides you with many more opportunities,” Sams said.

“You want to make sure you are registered at your current address and that’s really important,” Belangia said.

As always you can check a sample ballot, if you have one, at SCVOTES.gov.