Officer accused of bringing contraband into Cherokee Co. Detention Center

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County detention officer, accused of bringing contraband into the detention center, was arrested Friday.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified that one of their detention officers was being paid by family members of several inmates to bring cigarettes, tobacco, and a cell phone into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

21-year-old Christopher Lee Gillespie of Gaffney has been arrested and charged with two counts of Furnish or Possession of Contraband in a Prison.

The sheriff’s office said Gillespie told them he made around $1,000 by bringing in contraband and that he needed the extra money to cover his bills.

Investigators said they expect the inmates and their family members who were involved to face charges in the case.

Gillespie was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.