A black bear in a tree in Black Mountain. (Source: Black Mountain Police Department)

BLACK MOUNTAINS, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers gave a “stern warning to a subject trespassing” in Buncombe County.

According to the Black Moutain Police Department, officers received a call about a subject trespassing.

(Source: Black Moutain Police Department)

Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was located in a tree.

Police said, “he was given a stern warning and told to move on”.