LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a crash which happened during a chase in Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department said the crash happened on South Harper Street near Farley Avenue.

Police said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was chasing a suspect when they entered the city of Laurens and officers there assisted in the chase.

A Laurens police officer was involved in a crash during the chase. That officer was taken to Laurens County Hospital to be evaluated and treated, the department said.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed a short distance away on Harper Street Extension near Lurey Street.

The suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody. Police have not yet identified the suspect.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is completed.