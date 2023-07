GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a wreck.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred around 10:44 p.m. at Augusta Road and Harris Road. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The status of the other driver is not known at this time. At 11:25 p.m. they were still being treated by EMS at the scene of the wreck.

Highway patrol will investigate the wreck.