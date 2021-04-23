Officer involved in crash on HWY 123 in Seneca, two taken to hospital

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police said an officer was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:29 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 130, according to the police department.

Police said both drivers were taken to Prisma Health Care Greenville Hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Seneca Fire Department assisted in the crash.