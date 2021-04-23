Officer involved in crash on HWY 123 in Seneca, two taken to hospital

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Seneca Police said an officer was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 7:29 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 130, according to the police department.

Police said both drivers were taken to Prisma Health Care Greenville Hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and the Seneca Fire Department assisted in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store