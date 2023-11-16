OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy was shot in Oconee County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was involved in a chase in Oconee County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it put units on the interstate to intercept the suspect if the chase crossed county lines, but it never made it into Anderson County.

The State Law Enforcement Division was originally asked to investigate the shooting, however the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said due to a “familial conflict in the investigation,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting did not involve agents from SLED.

