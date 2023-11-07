GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect in a drug investigation was shot by Greenville County deputies Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Carver Street.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, their SWAT team was assisting Homeland Security Investigations with an ongoing drug investigation.

The suspect in that investigation was shot by a deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The person was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy who fired their weapon will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to the shooting scene to investigate.

