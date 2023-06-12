MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The Marion Police Department said that a man was arrested on drug and weapons charges on Friday, May 19th.

Officers said that they responded to the area of Seagle Street after they received information that a male with active warrants was at the location.

According to officers, the arrest warrants against the male were obtained for not appearing in court.

Officers said that Marcus Pendley was found in a separate structure on the property, and placed under arrest. While searching Pendley officers found a pistol on his waistband along with $2,860.

Officers also found a bag with Pendley that contained other narcotics and paraphernalia, which has been submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab for analysis.

Pendley was charged with the following:

trafficking in amphetamine

trafficking in opium or heroin

possession of methamphetamine

felony possession of sch II cs

possession of a stolen firearm

possession of a firearm by a felon

simple possession of sch III cs

possession of drug paraphernalia

Pendley was placed in custody in the McDowell County Jail on a $230,000 bond.