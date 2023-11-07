ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he tried to rob a gas station on Saturday night in North Asheville.

Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department responded to a panic alarm at a gas station near the 40 block of Merrimon Avenue just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were told by employees that, in the process of closing the store, a man showed a gun and tried to enter.

According to the department, Adrian Gabriel Vaughn, initially left the scene but returned, only to leave again after noticing officers had responded.

Officers, with the help of the APD K-9 unit, found Vaughn along with the gun he tried to discard while attempting to evade police.

Vaughn was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony attempted robbery with dangerous weapon

Resist, delay, obstruct x3

Carrying concealed gun

Assault with deadly weapon

Vaughn was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.