HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA)- The Honea Path Police Department said that in the last few months, there has been an influx of people who have no ties or homes in Honea Path.

According to officers, there are people walking around loitering and begging. Officers said that the influx amount of people is leading to crimes such as theft, shoplifting, burglary, auto theft, trespassing, assaults, and drug activity.

Officers said that have begun surveillance into the area to identify individuals and are making traffic stops and arrests for various violations.

Officers said that their crime reduction efforts led to multiple arrests and charges on Thursday at a home along Morrison Drive in Honea Path.

According to officers, behind the home was a homeless camp with multiple people, tents, and makeshift houses in violation of multiple laws, ordinances, and unsanitary conditions.

Officers said that the homeowner, Tommy Ray Robinson Jr., had wires unlawfully connected from a power pole to the meter box on the house. Duke Power and the Fire Department were contacted to safely disconnect the wires.

Officers said that Robinson was allowing the people to stay on his property.

Robinson was arrested on an active bench warrant for failure to appear on a distribution of methamphetamine charge from 2017. Robinson is also was charged with tampering with a utility meter and theft of electric current.

Robinson is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center under no bond for the warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Honea Path Police Department. If you see any suspicious activity please contact the Honea Path Police Department at the Anderson County dispatch non-emergency number (864)-260-4444.