FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA. (WSPA) – The Lavonia Police Department said that a body was found after a person was checking wildlife cameras on Monday.

According to officers, a citizen checking wildlife cameras discovered a deceased person in the area of David Avenue near I-85 around 1 p.m.

The Lavonia Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the death.

Officers said that the citizen immediately called 911, and officers responded and secured the area. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and agents were also dispatched to assist.

The person has not been identified at this time. The cause or manner of death has not been determined as of yet.

The person was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

